GPS still undecided on three seats with overlapping interest from components, says Abg Jo (VIDEO)

KUCHING (Nov 23): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has not decided on candidates for three seats where there has been overlapping interest from its component parties, said chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

However, he denied there are any major problems with the constituencies which are Opar, Mambong, and Bawang Assan.

“We will decide after consultation. It is still premature. No need to rush.

“We will discuss. We can solve it. It is not a problem,” he told reporters after officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for SEDC Energy’s Multifuel Refuelling Station at MJC Batu Kawah this morning.

He added that all of GPS’ 82 candidates will be announced “when the time comes”.

Abang Johari was responding to a question on whether a supposed dispute over the three seats has been resolved.

Rumour has it that Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) is interested in fielding candidates in the three seats, which have traditionally been allocated to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

The incumbents for the seats are Datuk Ranum Mina from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (PBB), and Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB).

All three are former SUPP leaders who contested as direct Barisan Nasional candidates in 2016.