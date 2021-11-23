Immigration Dept ready to implement Vaccinated Travel Lane on Nov 29

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): The Immigration Department is ready for the implementation of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), which is scheduled to begin on Nov 29.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department had made thorough preparations to ensure the programme ran smoothly.

“This includes adequate preparation in terms of manpower as well as systems that have been reactivated following a hiatus of about two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said during a press conference on enforcement operations in Balakong, here.

On Nov 18, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, said that the VTL via the Causeway and the Second Link would be activated simultaneously with the one between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Meanwhile, Khairul Dzaimee said the Recalibration Plan for Illegal Immigrants programme which ends on Dec 31, would not be extended.

“For employers who register their employees in the portal (by the end of December), even though the PLKS has not been issued (and) is under process (after that), enforcement action will not be imposed on them,” he said, urging employers to make full use of the facility.

Meanwhile, he said 129 illegal immigrants were detained at a factory producing metal tools in Balakong, Seri Kembangan, here, at 8pm last night, on suspicion of not having any valid documents and misusing documents issued by the Immigration.

He said they comprised 110 men and 19 women from Indonesia, Myanmar, India and Bangladesh aged 20 to 49. — Bernama