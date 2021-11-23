Malaysia capable of achieving 100 pct digital inclusivity – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): Malaysia has the capacity and capability to achieve 100 per cent digital inclusivity, especially among the vulnerable communities, in its effort to bridge the digital divide, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said efficient and effective utilisation of technologies could drive nation’s economic growth by leveraging on public-private partnership projects, which would in turn reduce the government’s expenditure, improve delivery of public facilities and services, as well as encourage innovation and economies of scale.

“Strengthening these partnerships and forging new collaborations with the private sector will ensure Malaysia’s place as a top regional destination for investors and trigger rapid growth of the digital economy,” he said when launching Huawei Customer Solution Innovation Centre (CSIC) here today.

Ismail Sabri said through the development strategy for the next five years under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the focus on strengthening growth enablers would continue to be given priority, especially in the technology and innovation sectors.

He pointed out that the digital economy was expected to contribute 25.5 per cent to Malaysia’s gross domestic product by 2025.

He also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had accelerated digitalisation to ease challenges of doing business during this difficult period without disrupting efficiency and productivity.

“A business entity would need to be agile and flexible to have survived during these trying times and this would not have been possible without the adoption of digital technologies, especially when face-to-face dealings were not an option.

“To that end, I am delighted by the achievements made by Huawei Malaysia as displayed in the CSIC, which helped in the nation’s digital transformation,” he said.

According to Ismail Sabri, talents are a crucial part in accelerating digital transformation for the nation and he was informed that most of Huawei Malaysia’s employees are local.

“I am proud to say, in embracing the concept of Keluarga Malaysia, Huawei has taken an important role in helping the government address this matter (to achieve 100 per cent digital inclusivity).

“I hope more corporations will come forward to follow in your footsteps,” he added.

The prime minister also took a 20-minute tour at the new CSIC accompanied by Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Michael Yuan. – Bernama