Malaysia sees 63 new Covid-19 deaths, Selangor and Johor top

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): The Health Ministry logged 63 new Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a jump compared to 24 fatalities the previous day.

This jump brings the total number of deaths from the Covid-19 infection to 30,063.

According to the data on the CovidNow website, 13 people died from the disease before reaching the hospital, bringing the number of those brought-in-dead to 6,077 since the start of the pandemic.

Selangor tops the list with the highest daily fatality rate, recording 14 deaths today, followed by Johor with 11, Sabah with nine, and Terengganu and Perak with seven.

Kuala Lumpur recorded four deaths, while no deaths were recorded in Perlis, Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

New infections by state

Malaysia is currently maintaining a recent dip in new Covid-19 cases, with 4,885 new infections being logged over the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases reported, 1.9 per cent or 91 people were placed under Categories 3, 4 and 5 that meant they have a lung infection or worse.

By state, Selangor continues to top the new daily infections list with 968 new cases, followed by Kelantan with 683, Sabah with 485, Kedah with 472, and Johor with 374.

Remaining states with new Covid-19 infections are Pahang with 356, Melaka with 291, Penang with 246, Perak with 228, Kuala Lumpur with 208, Terengganu with 202, Sarawak with 147, and Negri Sembilan with 132.

The remaining three states with cases in the double digits or less are Perlis with 13, and Labuan with 10 and Putrajaya with three. — Malay Mail