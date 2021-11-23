Miri man remanded four days for allegedly outraging modesty of his dad’s waitresses

MIRI (Nov 23): The Magistrates’ Court here has remanded a man for four days to facilitate the police investigation of the alleged outraging of modesty involving two waitresses employed by his father.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie allowed investigating officer Insp Mohd Rayhan Albert’s application via Zoom under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

It is learnt that the 46-year-old suspect was arrested around 7pm on Monday at a cafe here following a police report lodged by one of the victims.

The 18-year-old, who worked as a waitress at a restaurant belonging to the suspect’s father, claimed that on Nov 20 at around 11am, the suspect had gone to the restaurant.

He allegedly called the complainant and another waitress to his table and immediately hugged the former from the front, kissed her hand, lips, forehead, and head.

He also allegedly did the same to the other waitress.

It is learnt that the incident was witnessed by another employee.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code.