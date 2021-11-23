MoU to further enhance sports devt in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): Combined efforts from the Youth and Sports Ministry, Sabah Sports Council (SSC) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) can further enhance sports development in the state.

Its minister, Datuk Ellron Angin, said the collaboration between the ministry, SSC and UMS would take a scientific approach to develop and bring improvement to sports in Sabah.

“In order to improve sports performance, a scientific approach should be implemented by incorporating science in sports.

“The establishment of the Sabah Sports Science Center under the Sabah Sports Council has enabled sports science technology to be applied comprehensively among athletes and officials in producing quality athletes.

“Among the available services are psychology, nutrition, physical fitness, exercise physiology, sports specific assessment, injury and rehabilitation as well as planning and monitoring services programme of coaches and athletes, which also includes for special athletes (OKU),” said Ellron.

He said this while delivering his speech at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony involving the Ministry and SSC with UMS at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ellron also launched the Sabah Sports Development Strategic Plan 2021-2030 at the same ceremony.

In a statement yesterday, Ellron said RM111.47 million has been allocated for youth and sports development in Sabah this year.

Of this amount, RM24.76 million has been allocated for sports and RM86.71 million for youth development, he said.

“The state government is always concerned and serious about developing sports for the masses or high-performance sports. Apart from constructing and providing infrastructure for sports, the state government, through the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry, also gives out annual grants to state sports associations.

“We also assist in the organisation of and participation in tournaments at state, national and international levels, giving out incentives and endorsements to sportsmen and sportswomen, sports bodies that are excellent at the national and international levels,” he said.

Ellron also said he was aware of the importance of sports in the development of first-class human capital. Because of that, the state government will continue to build sports infrastructure at the district, division and state levels in an effort to create a society with a culture for sports.

“An effective sports management and administration will be introduced for us to produce coaches, administrators, technical officials and athletes.

“A work culture that is focused on producing a society that is healthy, active and competitive will continue to be practised,” he added.

He said what is core towards achieving a prosperous society that is significant in nation-building must be given emphasis through the application of sports development, including through the Sabah Sports Development Strategic Plan 2021-2030.

“This plan was developed after realising the benefits that can be reaped through the advancement of science and technology in sports. The framework of the state’s sports development plan will involve three main cores, namely high-performance sports, sports industry and sports for the masses,” he said.

He said they would be supported by seven strategic cores, namely sports culture, governance, smart partnership, finance, athlete development (human capital) and systematic research.