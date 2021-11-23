Narrowing development gap to be main platform for DAP’s Repok candidate

SARIKEI (Nov 23): Narrowing the development gap between Peninsula Malaysia and Sarawak will be the main platform for Wong Pak Ming.

The Democratic Action Party’s choice to wrest back Repok from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming Sarawak election vowed to correct disparities in all aspects of development, especially with infrastructure such as roads, internet facilities, and transportation, as well as job and economic opportunities if elected.

He related experiencing difficulties caused by poor road conditions and limited internet coverage when he ran a business from 2006 to 2019.

“This is the main reason which lured me into politics and to prefer DAP as my platform. I handed over my business to my son knowing that it is very difficult to apply for jobs either in the public or private sector,” he said.

Wong has an economic development degree from Manitoba University, Canada.

He served as a temporary teacher at SMK Tinggi in 1983; bank officer in Sibu from 1984 to 1989; and as financial controller of a newspaper from 1990 to 2005.