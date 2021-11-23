New mechanisms to strengthen management of halal meat imports – PM

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 23): Three new mechanisms will be implemented to ensure the integrity of the management system for the import of halal meat products into the country, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said these mechanisms would be implemented by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and several related agencies in response to the imported meat cartel episode in December last year, which served as an eye-opener to many quarters regarding the importance of having a sound management system for the halal product supply chain in Malaysia.

One new requirement is for animal-based products stored at warehouses to possess the Malaysia Halal Certificate (SPHM) under the scheme for warehousing logistics category, he said when launching the 2021 National Halal Conference virtually here today.

“Imported animal-based products need to use the services of an SPHM-certified transport chain under the scheme for transport logistics category,” he added.

Apart from this, there would also be a mandatory procedure on repackaging compelling companies to obtain Malaysian halal certification under the food product scheme, he said.

The media reported in December last year that a syndicate had smuggled frozen meat into the country before repackaging it with the halal logo to sell the products in Malaysia.

To strengthen Malaysian halal certification, Ismail Sabri said Jakim is developing a RM3.4 million Halal Integrated Information System to serve as a database for halal products.

The database will comprise six systems, namely the MYeHALAL (domestic), MYeHALAL (international), e-Cert Print System, Malaysia International Halal Authority Board (MyIHAB), Module on Application of Foreign Slaughterhouses and Module on Malaysian Halal Product Ingredients Management (MyHALAL Ingredients).

He said that under MyIHAB, Jakim can regulate 84 foreign halal certification bodies from 46 countries recognised by Jakim.

“Insya-Allah, through this planning it is expected that beginning 2023, the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) can use this system to check the status of halal products from foreign countries,” he said. – Bernama

