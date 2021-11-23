PSB branches to host ‘Why Every Vote Counts’ show

KUCHING (Nov 23): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa, Stakan and Batu Kitang branches will be hosting a talk show called ‘Why Every Vote Counts’ tomorrow at 8pm.

PSB Kota Sentosa representative Datuk Dr John Lau Pang Heng said the 60-minute talk show would be broadcast live via its Facebook page https://bit.ly/PSBKotaSentosa in Bahasa Malaysia, English and Mandarin.

The speakers are George Young Si-Ricord representing PSB Stakan, Liu Thian Leong (Batu Kitang) and Lau.

“The topics of the talk include: ‘Why we must vote in PRN12 (12th state election)’, ‘Three words say it all: Your, Vote, Counts’, ‘What happens when people don’t vote?’, ‘Change can never happen, unless we vote’, and ‘Will we be exposed to Covid-19 when we vote?’

“We invite everyone to join us in the talk,” Lau said.