PSB refutes Abg Aditajaya’s claim of being forced to sign moneylending agreement

KUCHING (Nov 23): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has refuted former member Dato Sri Abang Aditajaya Alwi’s claim he was forced to sign an agreement with a moneylending company to fund his election campaign.

“We question what his motive is for doing so,” the PSB presidential council said in a statement.

The PSB presidential council stressed no members have been forced to do anything as this goes against the fundamental principles of the party, which values and upholds every individual’s freedom of choice, including the freedom to participate freely or to leave the party.

“This is the hallmark of a thriving democracy.”

On Abang Aditajaya’s resignation, the party clarified he was never a member of the PSB presidential council.

“And he is fully aware of this from the first day he joined PSB. He was only invited to attend the presidential council meetings.

“Secondly, when Abang Aditajaya publicly announced he would join PSB on Nov 27, 2020 and pledged his full support for PSB after leaving PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat), that was his own choice as well.”

The presidential council said it was disappointed Abang Aditajaya had sought to justify his resignation from PSB by publicly accusing the party of forcing him to borrow money to create a negative public impression that the party was coercing or bullying him.

“PSB maintains the stand that we respect the right of anyone to freely join or leave PSB. The party is bigger than any individual,” said the council chaired by president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman.

The council added it issued the statement to clarify the party’s position since Abang Aditajaya and persons associated with him chose to circulate their resignations via the press and social media.

Abang Aditajaya had claimed he resigned from the party because he was forced but refused to sign an agreement with a moneylending company to fund his election campaign.

When contacted, he said he submitted his official resignation letter dated Nov 18, 2021 to Wong.

In the resignation letter, he stated he disagreed with the terms and conditions imposed by PSB on campaigning for the 12th Sarawak election, where he was slated to contest in Kuala Rajang.