Sarawak polls: Mukah Chinese want Yussibnosh to defend Tellian, SUPP branch and community leaders say

SIBU (Nov 23): The Chinese community in Mukah will unanimously support Tellian incumbent Yussibnosh Balo to be re-nominated for the coming 12th Sarawak Election, said a joint statement from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Mukah branch and local Chinese community leaders there.

Issued to Utusan Borneo, the statement said the group will not accept any other candidate or new face for the Tellian state seat.

“We only want Yussibnosh Balo to be retained for the seat, no one else,” said the statement.

The Chinese community leaders have also printed banners and posters to express their full support for Yussibnosh Balo.

In the last state election in 2016, Yussibnosh garnered 5,087 votes to beat his sole challenger, Asini @ Hasni Yahya from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), who managed only 666 votes.

The majority of the electorate in Tellian is Melanau.