Search for missing fishing boat crew member in Pulau Bruit enters second day

SARIKEI (Nov 23): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the crew member of a fishing boat, who went missing after he allegedly jumped into the sea near the Kampung Tanjung Sedi jetty in Pulau Bruit, entered its second day today.

A statement issued by Sarikei Civil Defence Department (APM) officer Lt (PA) Mirwan Shah Masri said today’s operation involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Marine Police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), and villagers seeks to cover a radius of 2.5km.

“We resumed the operation today and our SAR team had set out to Kampung Sedi, Pulau Bruit at 7am this morning,” Mirwan said.

The SAR operation covered a radius of around 1.5km yesterday.

It started at 8am but was called off at 3.50pm due to unfavourable sea conditions.

The victim, identified as Hendry Belaja, 26, from Bawang Assan, Sibu disappeared after he supposedly jumped from the fishing boat near Kampung Tanjung Sedi jetty on Sunday night.

APM received a report at 10.07pm and sent a team to the scene early yesterday morning.