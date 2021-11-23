Vital for policy maker to balance three energy elements in providing energy supply to people – Ali

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): For the energy sector, energy sustainability is founded upon striking a balance between ensuring energy supply security, environmental sustainability and more importantly, accessibility to the people.

Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Ali Biju said in the Malaysian context, it is on ensuring affordability to the people.

“Therefore, as a responsible government, it is vital for the policy maker to strike a balance between the three elements of the energy trilemma of security, affordability and sustainability in providing energy supply to the rakyat.

“We cannot pursue our sustainability agenda at the expanse of rakyat’s affordability and our nation’s energy security,” he said in his keynote address at the Invest Malaysia 2021 (IMKL 2021) Series 4 focusing on Renewable Energy — Decarbonising Malaysia, held online, today.

Thus, Ali said in transitioning towards a greener electricity supply, Malaysia has set a target of 31 per cent of renewable energy (RE) in its installed capacity in 2025 and 40 per cent in 2035.

“To date, the installed capacity for RE in Malaysia is 7,995MW (megawatt) or equivalent to 22.5 per cent of the country’s total power mix with hydro (including large and mini hydro) contributing 5,863.9MW, solar 1,368.9MW, biomass 637.6MW and biogas 124.3MW.

“With the new RE targets set by the government, Malaysia’s power sector’s carbon intensity is expected to be reduced by 45 per cent in 2025 and 65 per cent in 2035 compared to the intensity in 2005,” he said.

Ali said the meted target will be achieved through the implementation of various sustainable energy-related programmes which includes the large scale solar, feed-in tariff, self-consumption and net energy metering programmes.

“The implementation of these programmes are expected to generate not less than 20,000 jobs and investment value of not less than RM12 billion to the Malaysian economy,” he added. – Bernama