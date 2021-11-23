Wong urged to retract decision to quit DAP

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): DAP Deputy Secretary General Teresa Kok urged former DAP Sabah chairman and Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Datuk Jimmy Wong to reconsider his decision of quitting the party.

Kok in a statement yesterday said that DAP still values Wong’s contribution and assistance to the party.

“I read the announcement of the former DAP Sabah chairman and Kota Kinabalu MP Jimmy Wong about quitting the party with great shock and sadness. I would like to urge our veteran leader to reconsider his decision of quitting the party.

“We still value his vast contributions and assistance to the party and to the people ,” said Kok.

According to her, the main reason that triggered Wong’s decision to resign was the outcome of the DAP Sabah election on November 21 where some incumbents had been voted out.

“I hope Wong can understand that the outcome of the DAP Sabah state election last Sunday might not satisfy the expectation of everyone in the DAP Sabah, but this was the outcome arising from the process of democracy,” she stressed.

The party leadership, Kok pointed out, valued Wong’s contributions to the party and the people of Sabah in the past years.

Although he has retired from active politics in Sabah, his contributions and assistance to the party in Sabah is still very much needed, she added.

“I further hope that Wong will introspect and reflect upon his decision and retract his resignation soon,” she said.