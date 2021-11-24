570,616 people in S’wak got their Covid-19 booster jabs as of Nov 23 – SDMC

KUCHING (Nov 24): A total of 570,616 people in Sarawak have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots since it was rolled out on Oct 13, up to Nov 23.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said priority for the booster shots were given to those aged 40 and above, frontliners, and adults with chronic diseases (comorbidities) aged 18 to 59 years.

These booster shots were given at private clinics, private hospitals, health clinics, public Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) and mobile outreach programmes. The booster shots at private clinics and hospitals are free or charge, the committee added.

Those who are eligible to receive the booster dose will get an appointment date through MySejahtera at a designated health facility.

“The Sarawak Health Department has taken note of the public’s complaints about the appointment date for the booster dose which was received late through MySejahtera, which has caused them to miss their appointment.”

“For those who faced this problem, they can contact the public PPV, government health clinic or designated health facility to get a new appointment,” said SDMC.

The new appointment date will be given based on the available slot, which can be as early as on the day the public contacts the PPV.

“Therefore, the public is advised to always check for the appointment date on MySejahtera or contact any listed PPV (during office hours) to get an appointment,” said SDMC.