622 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): The number of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday continued to soar past 600 to 622 cases.

However, the high number is not surprising, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, as it was predicted early with the high percentage of sporadic cases.

“The percentage of sporadic cases has consistently been at 35 to 40 per cent over the past few weeks. Infection will occur more quickly when the virus is in the midst of a community,” he added.

Of the 622 new cases on Nov 24, 609 patients or 98 per cent are in Categories 1 and 2 which are typically not in the serious category. Two patients are in Category 3, two patients in Category 4 and three patients in Category 5.

Six more cases are still under Health Department evaluation.