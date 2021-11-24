Abd Karim on EC announcement: ‘Just as I predicted’

KUCHING (Nov 24): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was delighted that he had correctly guessed the nomination and polling dates for the 12th Sarawak Election.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president and Asajaya incumbent however, refused to comment further on the matter but he stressed the focus should now be on the announcement of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates for all the 82 seats on Dec 4.

The Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh had at a press conference today announced Dec 6 as nomination day and Dec 18 as polling day for the state election.

“Just as I predicted, the EC had officially announced the important dates (on those dates). Syukur Alhamdulilah, the State Election polling day will be on the 18th next month.

“As announced by GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the final list of candidates is now being finalised and just awaiting the right time to be announced. Like what Datuk Patinggi had said, it will be announced on Dec 4 which is two days before Nomination Day,” said Abdul Karim in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, a PBB veteran Dato Peter Minos commented that the 11 full days of campaigning between Dec 6 and 18 is ‘just nice and enough’ period for political parties, candidates and supporters to ‘sell’ their agenda and ideas.

He hoped that everyone involved in the election will have to strictly follow and abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs), rules and regulations to be fixed by the authorities, like it was in recently concluded Melaka state election.

“This is absolutely necessary because Covid-19 is still lurking around even though very much reduced,” he said.

He also believed this round, the election will see more the use of social media plus the electronic media such as radio and television as well as the newspapers and pamphlets, banners and posters.

“This is because there will be no physical campaigning because ceramah, gathering, crowding and visiting may not be allowed.

“Handphones will be king. So will be ‘words of mouths’ by and through handphones and other non-physical means,” he said.

He also believed that from today until Dec 6, there will be silent campaigning but he hoped that those involved will play their part in curbing spread of Covid-19.

“After polling and election results on Dec 18, Sarawakians can then go for their year-end holidays. And for the Christians, to have a happy Christmas celebration,” he added.