Abg Jo to perform groundbreaking for RM108 mln Bebuling STOLport project in Betong on Nov 30

KUCHING (Nov 24) The RM108 million Bebuling Short Take-off and Landing Airport (Bebuling STOLport) project in Betong is a step closer to implementation.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to perform the groundbreaking for the project on Nov 30 during a working visit to the sub-district.

The Bebuling STOLport is one of the two new airports in the state. The other one is the RM173.5 Bukit Mabong airport in Baleh, Kapit Division.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah paid a visit to the Bebuling STOLport project site yesterday.

Accompanying him were Layar incumbent Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, a political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu and the Betong division Resident Richard Abunawas.

Also present at the site was the divisional Public Works Department engineer Chiresly Francis Kureng.

Meanwhile, a local company, D.A.L. Keluarga Realty Cara Raya JV Sdn Bhd has been awarded the contract for its construction.

The project is now in active stage of site clearing and expected to be completed on Sept 16, 2023.

According to Uggah, the airport is part of the state government’s initiatives in making the state a net food and food producer by the year 2030.

Spaoh, he said, is part of the greater Betong Food Basket area.

He said the state government had identified the Bebuling area comprising 250 hectares for the implementation of one of the six agroparks in the state which will be helmed by precision or smart farming.

“The Bebuling Airport is to cater for the immediate transportation of our agricultural produces to the markets,” he said.