Abg Johari officiates at groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project

KUCHING (Nov 24): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the earth-breaking ceremony for Lee Onn Development Sdn Bhd’s (Lee Onn) Sri Pertiwi affordable housing project at Jalan Batu Kawa here yesterday.

A statement issued by the developer said the project paves way for the low and middle-income groups to acquire properties at an affordable price.

To complement the efforts of the Sarawak government in providing affordable houses to M40 and B40 groups, Lee Onn has incorporated into this project a total of 486 apartment units to cater for the needs of qualified Malaysian citizens from Sarawak or permanent residents of Sarawak with a gross household income of RM4,000 to RM10,000.

Each unit, priced at RM295,000, features 960 sq ft of living space with three rooms and two bathrooms.

The nine-storey Sri Pertiwi, a gated and 24-hour guarded apartment, comes complete with a community hall.

Potential homeowners looking for an affordable home in a convenient location might just find what they are looking for at this upcoming housing development project opposite MJC, Batu Kawa Township undertaken by Lee Onn.

Accessible from Jalan Batu Kawa and from Desa Wira Lorong 3 via a new bridge set to be built for ease of access, the new housing development project is situated within an exciting new township that comprises commercial, residential, lifestyle, education, petrol kiosk, wet market and other public amenities, spanning over 260 acres of prime property opposite MJC Batu Kawa Township.

The project is a unique enclave of 1,238 residential units with the three-storey Kensho Townhouse launched as its first phase.

Each measuring over 1,000 sq ft, the modern and contemporarily designed 312 units of Kensho Townhouse, which is slated for completion by end of 2023, offers idyllic living spaces for discerning house buyers.

Completing the three components in this unique residential enclave is an upcoming 11-storey apartment. The residents in this 440-unit apartment will enjoy a breadth of lifestyle amenities including swimming pool, children’s pool, function room, 24-hour security and gym facility.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari at the event also witnessed the handing-over of charitable contributions from Lee Onn to Sarawak Heart Centre (SHC) and Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS).

Lee Onn Group chairman Dato Tan Guek Kee presented the mock cheque of RM100,000 to SHC representative Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, while SCCS was represented by Gary Ho.

Also present were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang, State Economic Planning Unit director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, and Kawaland Sempurna directors Tan Sri Yee Ming Seng and Datuk Barry Tan.