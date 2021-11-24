Another cryto mining centre busted for power theft, 32 machines seized

KUCHING (Nov 24): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has busted yet another case of power theft involving a cryptocurrency mining centre, this time at a shoplot in Jalan Matang here during a joint raid carried out recently.

The state utility in a statement yesterday said a total of 32 cryptocurrency mining machines worth around RM80,000 were found on the premises, with the raiding team also discovering direct-tapping cables hidden behind the meter fuses which were illegally connected to supply the servers.

“Sarawak Energy is estimated to have incurred monthly losses of around RM6,800 in unregistered electricity consumption by the cryptocurrency mining centre. All cryptocurrency mining installations were seized by the police,” it said.

It added the illegal direct-tapping cables at the scene were also dismantled as evidence of electricity theft.

“A police report was lodged and the operator will be charged for stealing electricity under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries a penalty of up to RM100,000 and/or five years jail if found guilty.”

According to SEB, cryptocurrency mining runs non-stop, thus requiring high electricity consumption to power their operations.

Whenever electricity is stolen through direct-tapping and bypassing electricity meters, the electrical network system can easily overload, leading to unnecessary outages or low voltages that could damage appliances and affect nearby customers, it pointed out.

It reminded individuals, especially cryptocurrency miners, not to disregard any safety risks to themselves and the public for profit, and to run their operations legally and ensure their electricity supply is not from stolen sources.

“Stealing electricity is a dangerous crime which can lead to fire and electrocutions as unsafe wiring connections do not meet Sesco’s safety standards.

“Customers are also advised not to trust service providers claiming to be able to reduce electricity bills or allow premises owners to enjoy limitless electricity through meter tampering.

“Meter inspection teams are trained to detect various electricity theft methods as part of Sarawak Energy’s efforts to curb power theft,” it said.

SEB also encouraged members of the public to report any suspected electricity theft case in their neighbourhood by contacting its customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or by emailing to [email protected]

“All information received is strictly kept confidential,” it assured.