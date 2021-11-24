Appellate court rejects Najib’s request to change dates for decision on SRC International conviction

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 24): The Court of Appeal today dismissed Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s application to vacate the date of decision of his appeal against his 12 year jail sentence and fine of RM210 million fine for misappropriating SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The matter was informed via a letter signed by the Court of Appeal Deputy Registrar Mohd Khairi Haron to the former premier, his lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and the prosecution.

“This is to inform that the application by the appellant (Najib) for postponement of the date of decision is not allowed. In this regard, please ensure that all parties are present at the Putrajaya Court of Appeal on the date that has been set,” the letter stated.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul confirmed this.

Yesterday, Najib, through the legal firm of Messrs Shafee & Co, applied to the Court of Appeal to vacate the Dec 8 decision date on his appeal against the conviction and sentence for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds.

According to a document that was sent to the Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Najib applied to vacate the date of the decision as he would be in Singapore until Dec 5.

“The appellant (Najib) humbly wishes to apply for the date to be vacated and the date for the decision fixed the following week, namely from Dec 13 to Dec 17, or any other dates the court thinks suitable,” it said.

According to the document, upon his return from Singapore on Dec 5, Najib would be required to undergo self-quarantine for seven days until Dec 12 and could only attend court or public gatherings from Dec 13.

The document also stated that the prosecution team had been informed of the matter and it had not raised any objections for the rescheduling of the date.

The document stated that the trial for the money laundering case involving Muhammad Shafee at the High Court was also set to resume on Dec 8, and Najib also has the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund trial at the High Court.

According to the document, the murder trial involving Samirah Muzzaffar, who is represented by Muhammad Shafee, will resume at the Shah Alam High Court from Dec 20 until Dec 23.

Najib, 68, filed an appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision on July 28, last year, which sentenced him to 12 years’ jail and a fine of RM210 million after finding him guilty of seven charges involving criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position, involving SRC International funds totalling RM42 billion. – Bernama