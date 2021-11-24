Candidates attempting to wrest Baleh from GPS have politics in their blood

KAPIT (Nov 24): At least two of the candidates who will attempt to wrest Baleh from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can boast of having politics in their DNA.

They are Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Koh Kumbong and the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Kenneth Usang George.

Koh is the elder brother of Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Ugak’s name has been among those bandied about to defend the seat for GPS following the passing of incumbent Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

If selected, this could see not just a multi-cornered fight in the constituency but also a tussle between the brothers.

A former Information Department assistant director, Koh, 62, opined Baleh has basically remained unchanged since 1963.

“There is no township and a lack of socioeconomic activities. Look around today, almost all the longhouses are empty and only occupied by the elders and juniors because there is no income.

“People are forced to work elsewhere to earn an income to support their families. The very basic infrastructure is roads but there is no road link even to my longhouse at Gaat,” he lamented.

He claimed that if elected, his main objective would be to speed up proper road links to all longhouses, which currently rely on logging roads, with a focus on constructing a road from Mujong to Gaat and beyond.

“I will look into the issues arising from the ongoing construction of the Baleh Dam. There were a number of longhouses expressing their dissatisfaction because the access road to the Baleh Dam which passes through their lands was not properly compensated,” he claimed.

The Bachelor of Public Communication holder from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia also pledged to set up an education fund for children and welfare fund for senior citizens.

“I chose PSB because this multiracial party has clear objectives as the voice of all Sarawakians. The policy is to ensure fairness and justice prevail in our multiracial society to ensure the prevailing of harmony and unity.

“Our candidates are professionals and qualified individuals – lawyer, medical practitioners, accountants, engineers, senior government pensioners, etc,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kenneth is the eldest son of former Pelagus assemblyman George Lagong.

The Electric and Electronics Diploma holder from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia currently runs a business in Bintulu.

“There is no different between Baleh or Kemena. Part of me is Baleh, being from Nanga Antawau, as my dad is from Baleh, Kapit, and also from Kemena, Bintulu, as my mother is from Sebauh.

“So, DAP’s leadership chose me for Baleh and I accepted it. I decided to be a candidate for Baleh. This was decided by party leaders, both DAP Kapit leaders and DAP Sarawak leaders,” he said.

According to Kenneth, his dream is to contribute positively towards the development of Baleh, which is now vastly forest land without any proper socioeconomic activities.

“Rural folk live in longhouses with very limited income – agriculture is not developed, vast areas are still inaccessible by road,” he said.

According to Kenneth, he chose DAP for its integrity and discipline, pointing out that all 42 DAP members of parliament did not jump ship after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government collapsed.

Kenneth and his father have been moving around the constituency with their followers to reach out to voters.

In the 2016 state election, Masing won the seat with 5,272 votes for a convincing 4,793-vote majority over DAP’s Agop Linsong, who only managed 479 votes.