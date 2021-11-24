Covid-19: Malaysia reports another 47 deaths, 10 patients brought-in-dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Another 47 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, a slight drop from the day before.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 10 deaths reported over the last day involved patients who were brought-in-dead (BID).

In total, there have been 6,087 BID deaths reported locally, as the cumulative death toll now stands at 30,110.

Over the last two weeks, Malaysia has reported an average of 16 deaths per one million citizens, with Terengganu having the highest average with 48 deaths per million.

This is followed by Sarawak with 26 deaths per million, Kelantan with 23, and Perak 21.

The Klang Valley has a two-week average of 10 deaths per million people, whereas Selangor has a similar 10 deaths, followed by nine deaths in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, over the past week, a total of 296 Covid-19 related deaths involved individuals over the age of 40, with only nine deaths of those younger than that, including two deaths involving children aged up to four.

To date, 98 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths involved Malaysians, with only 2 per cent of deaths coming from non-locals.

Infections by state

Of the 5,570 new cases reported yesterday, the Klang Valley posted the highest seven-day case average with 1,825 new infections, followed by Selangor with 1,437, and Kelantan with 1,437 new infections.

Sabah reported 525 new infections, Johor 505, Kedah 403, Pahang 346, Kuala Lumpur 330, Penang 293, and Sarawak 256.

The lowest new cases were recorded in Labuan with 16, followed by Perlis with 20 new infections, Putrajaya with 58, and Negeri Sembilan with 198.

Currently, there are 68,625 active Covid-19 cases locally, with 80.1 per cent of those under home quarantine, 11 per cent in quarantine treatment centres, and 8.2 per cent who are hospitalised.

A total of 266 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in Intensive Care Units nationwide and do not require breathing assistance, while another 266 patients are admitted and currently intubated. — Malay Mail