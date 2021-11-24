Covid-19: Two deaths in Sarawak between Nov 20-22, 7 cases in Categories 3-5

Wednesday, November 24
By Irene C on Sarawak
Pasukan Tajhiz Jabatan Hal Ehwal Agama Islam Negeri Sembilan (JHEAINS) bersama petugas Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM) dan seorang ahli keluarga terlibat yang memakai kelengkapan pakaian perlindungan diri (PPE) menyempurnakan proses pengebumian jenazah pesakit COVID-19 di Tanah Perkuburan Islam di sebuah kampung di Lenggeng, baru-baru ini. Sehingga semalam, jumlah keseluruhan kes baharu dan kematian akibat COVID-19, masing-masing merekodkan 264,269 dan 965, manakala bagi kes sembuh pula 213,814 kes selepas 4,525 kes dilaporkan pulih. -- fotoBERNAMA (2021) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

KUCHING (Nov 24): Sarawak recorded two more Covid-19 deaths on Nov 20 and 22, both at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in its daily update on the pandemic today.

According to SDMC, the death on Nov 20 was of a 66-year-old with no known medical history, while the death on Nov 22 was of a 84-year-old with hypertension and heart disease.

Meanwhile, out of 192 new cases in the state today, 84 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 101 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), three in Category 3 (pneumonia), and two each in Category 4 (pneumonia and needed oxygen support) and Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

With that, SDMC said the total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to date is 249,914.

On the breakdown of cases in districts, Kuching still remained on top with 54 cases followed by Miri (40), Sibu (24), Serian (15) and Bintulu (12).

Kanowit and Betong recorded seven cases each; four cases each in Sri Aman and Bau; Samarahan, Mukah and Lundu three cases each; two cases in Selangau; and one case each in Sarikei, Saratok, Limbang, Dalat, Kapit, Tebedu, Tatau, Song, Beluru, Subis, Kabong, Meradong, Telang Usan and Pakan.

Six Covid-19 clusters in the state remained active.

SDMC also revealed that two premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today.

They are Mydin (Vista Tunku) in Kuching and Sibu Central Market in Sibu.

This brought the total number of premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE to 675 to date.

