Crestwood Estates at The NorthBank soon!

Before the curtain comes down on the Year 2021, Ibraco is preparing for another Virtual Launch.

The year will be capped with an exquisitely luxurious home, specially designed for luxury home consumers seeking a home for the future.

The Virtual Launch on Nov, 26, 2021 at 8:30 pm, will be broadcast live on Ibraco’s Facebook Page and on YouTube.

It will feature an introduction on The NorthBank, the new integrated township by Ibraco; Crestwood Estates, the new luxury home by the premier developer, and an interview with Ar. William Khoo, the lead architect for Crestwood Estates, from Design Networks Architects Sdn. Bhd.

Describing Crestwood Estates as ‘marrying a modern language with classical proportion’, William says it integrates prestige and pride in innovative ways that also promote functionality, tried and tested by experience.

William gives the example of the double-height patio in Crestwood.

While an expansive lobby might impress visitors, he shared, it also ends up sacrificing internal space.

So, in Crestwood, this same idea was transferred to the secluded patio, providing practical air flow, extra living space and a sense of grandeur simultaneously.

In other words, Ibraco is balancing the baseline of luxury with new consumer expectations brought about by months of lockdown.

Crestwood Estates is a gated and guarded three-storey semi-detached property, another key concept which prioritises safety and security, with three neighbourhood parks within its boundary for exercise and play.

It also offers the allure for a luxury property in ample space for six bedrooms and high-end finishes and facilities, with parking to accommodate up to five cars and even a lift.

It is a specially catered multi-generational home, whilst still providing privacy, space and functionality for all the family members, especially now with increasing numbers working from home.

Each storey offers a generational division in living style and space. Each bedroom is equipped with its own ensuite bathroom.

Each family space invites communal living in various configurations, either in the open plan concept living area, the adjoining patio or upstairs in the second secluded family area.

Flexibility dominates the overall plan of the luxury home.

This concept is built through its spill out spaces, break away zones, dining tables and kitchen breakfast bars function as work areas, and car parking spaces can be repurposed for entertaining.

Outside areas are made comfortable for everyday tropical living by cross-ventilation and judicious sunshades.

The NorthBank development is a holistic masterplan that provides excellent accessibility and a broad range of integrated amenities, from retail space, corporate offices, malls, drive-thrus and leisure facilities, to well-established and renowned international school, the Tunku Putra-Help School, an upcoming specialist hospital, The NorthBank Specialist Hospital, and a private clubhouse for the benefit of the residents and patrons of The NorthBank, Extensive green areas and thoughtfully planned landscaping with jogging and cycling tracks add to the overall ambience.

Planned future infrastructure development by the State Government, estimated to be completed within the next five years, in and within the vicinity of The North Bank add to the liveability of the city within a city township.

The Tunku Putra-HELP school has been long established in Kuching, as its earliest international school.

Now housed in a purpose-built building, equipped with the latest educational technology, the school is providing for more than 600 students of all ages, in both the national and international streams.

Already an Apple Established School, distinguished for innovation, and an Eco school, the institution pursues a holistic model of education to reflect its location.

The Northbank Clubhouse is a designated and specially designed meeting place that includes a lounge and cafeteria, function rooms, multi-purpose hall with indoor badminton courts, well-equipped gym with fitness studio, indoor children’s playground and games room, 50m swimming pool and children’s pool, and outdoor sports courts.

Ibraco welcomes all interested purchasers to attend the Virtual Launching for Crestwood Estates on Nov 26, 2021, at 8.30pm, to be the very first to view the luxury home with a difference.

