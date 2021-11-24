Fire razes wooden workers’ quarters at Bintawa Village in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 24): A wooden workers’ quarters at Lorong 7, Bintawa Village here was totally destroyed by a fire which started at around 1.30pm today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire at the workers’ quarters which measured to about 390 square metres was put under control at 1.54pm.

It was also reported that at the scene, firefighters did a firebreak by using two water nozzles.

After ensuring that the fire will not reignite, Bomba wrapped up their operations at 2.51pm.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Padungan fire stations, police and Sesco technicians.