GKP recipients will automatically be considered for Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia – Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Recipients of Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP) who failed in their applications for Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) or the Covid-19 Special Assistance (BKC) will automatically be considered for the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) scheme.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that for new applications and updates for BKM, the registration period would be from Jan 1-31 next year.

He said this was to ensure those eligible and are not in the government’s data base would still be given a chance to apply.

He added that data from nine government agencies would be entered into the BKM data to minimise exclusion error.

“This encompasses data on ekasih, JKM (Social Welfare Department) aid, residents of public housing or people’s housing projects, Orang Asli, registered homeless people, single mothers, recipients of Socso insurance scheme and zakat (tithe) or Baitulmal recipients,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the Committee level in the Dewan Rakyat, today. – Bernama

MORE TO COME