Govt must find ways to control airfares to Sarawak before and after polls, says Dr Yii

KUCHING (Nov 24): The government must find ways to control airfare prices to Sarawak before and after the 12th Sarawak election, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said this is to ensure that there will be maximum voter turnout during the election while at the same time, remove obstacles for eligible Sarawakians to come back and vote.

“A quick search on the Internet shows that flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching on Dec 17, which is a day before the election, cost more than RM1,000 just for a one-way flight.

“This is madness and the government must do something to allow our fellow Sarawakians to vote,” he said in a statement.

With the Election Commission (EC) announcing that the election in Sarawak will be held on Dec 18, Dr Yii also called upon the commission to ensure that clear and specific standard operating procedures that are based on science are implemented to ensure that all political parties can disseminate their message fairly and clearly.

“There must be fair enforcement to ensure that there are no double standards and SOPs designed to favour any party,” he said.

He added that there should be equal and fair airtime and coverage for all political parties in the media be it through the national media, newspaper, television, radio and so on.

While Dr Yii accepts that the state election will be held next month, he stands by his views that it is still not the right time to hold the polls.

“We have the advantage of observing and even carrying out a proper assessment of the potential Covid-19 damage from the Melaka polls before deciding to hold our state election.

“But instead, political considerations have trumped health concerns. We are still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and we should be concentrating on the rollout of booster doses,” he said, adding that the impact of Covid-19 from the Melaka state election can only be gauged in the next two weeks.

He also pointed out that Undi18 has not been implemented and the state can afford to wait another three months to give this important demographic of youths aged 18 to 20 a voice in the election.

“In addition, I have also been pushing for important electoral reforms including absentee voting or postal voting for Sarawakians in Peninsular Malaysia and this have yet to be implemented as well.

“It is important to encourage as many people to participate in the election to give more legitimacy to the election itself,” he said.

He stressed that any attempts against this can be considered as “voter suppression.”