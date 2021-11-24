GPS fully prepared for upcoming state election – Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING (Nov 24): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition is fully prepared to face the upcoming state election scheduled on Dec 18, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said services were delivered to the people continuously, not only during the election season.

“The date has been announced and we will continue working at all times,” he said in a statement today.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh today announced that nomination day for the 12th Sarawak election would be on Dec 6, while polling day on Dec 18.

Dr Abdul Rahman who is also the incumbent for the Pantai Damai state seat said the Pantai Damai party machinery has long been prepared for the state election.

“Our machinery has been continuously working without waiting for the election season. Although there are new standard operating procedures (SOP) for the 12th state election, we have been ready to carry out campaigns via social media,” he said.

He said social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok are the latest medium to spread government’s policies under GPS and to update various programmes in the constituencies.

“We at Pantai Damai will do our best to ensure that our constituency gives victory to GPS and ensure that voters will carry out their responsibility on polling day,” he said. – Bernama