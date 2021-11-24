Higher Education Ministry: Over 500,000 PTPTN borrowers never repaid their loans

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): A total of 539,284 National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers have never paid back their loans as at September 30, according to the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).

It said in a reply posted on the Parliament website today that they were among 2,424,009 borrowers who had completed their studies and were supposed to repay their loans amounting to almost RM24.6 billion.

“Of the total, 1,884,725 borrowers had paid back their loans, with 751,216 having settled their loans.

“A total of 427,861 borrowers have been paying consistently while 705,648 others do make repayments but inconsistently,” the ministry said.

The ministry was replying to a question by Datuk Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol), who wanted to know the number of borrowers who still owed the PTPTN and the total amount involved.

According to the ministry, as at September 30, the PTPTN had approved loans to more than 3.5 million borrowers, with the total disbursement amounting to over RM64.8 billion. – Bernama