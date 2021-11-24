KPKT to set up housing expert committee

MIRI (Nov 24): The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will set up a housing expert committee that will play a role in identifying and proposing a comprehensive, affordable housing ecosystem model.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the effort was taken to ensure that every affordable housing project had complete facilities encompassing the home ownership aspects.

“The committee will holistically look into the best affordable housing model as well as financing methods that can realise the people’s dream of owning a house,” he said.

He said this in a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Vista Perdana Phase 3 affordable housing project, in Permayjaya, Kuala Baram, here, which was officiated by Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, today.

Reezal Merican explained that the effort was also in line with KPKT’s agenda to provide housing with a high level of liveability for the people.

On the Vista Perdana Phase 3 project, he said it was a joint venture between the federal government through Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) and the Sarawak state government through Kumpulan Syarikat Naim (NAIM).

Overall, the Vista Perdana Project involves the construction of 2,446 housing units ranging from 750sq ft to 1,276sq ft, while under phase 3 of the project, a total of 694 single-storey terrace houses with built-up area of 900sq ft will be built.

At the ceremony, Abang Johari and Reezal Merican also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SPNB and NAIM on the project.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said SPNB had built a total of 4,878 residential units in Sarawak comprising 2,904 SPNB Residential Houses, 1,505 houses under the Rumah Mesra Rakyat scheme and another 469 units under the rehabilitation of abandoned projects. – Bernama