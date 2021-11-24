Lorry’s cabin 70 pct destroyed in fire at Jalan Wan Alwi in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 24): A lorry’s cabin was about 70 per cent destroyed after it suddenly caught fire while exiting a junction near King’s Centre, Jalan Wan Alwi here at around 6.50am today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement today said firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station managed to extinguished the fire at 7.15am by using a single water hose from their fire truck.

No injuries were reported from the fire as the driver managed to exit the lorry and escaped to safety.

It was also stated that the three-tonne lorry was not transporting any goods during the incident.

Bomba is currently determining the damages and the cause of the fire.