Malaysia Airlines, UCSI Group tie up for future talent

KUCHING (November 24): Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and UCSI Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a robust talent ecosystem and enhancing the skills and capabilities of the workforce for greater economic development of the country.

The MoU was signed between UCSI Group chief executive officer (CEO) and UCSI University vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Ir. Ts. Dr. Siti Hamisah Binti Tapsir and MAB group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May at UCSI University in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

This collaboration will see both Malaysia Airlines and UCSI Group working together on areas such as students’ placement, academic information and knowledge exchange as well as development of joint research projects.

Meanwhile, employees of Malaysia Airlines will be able to take advantage of self-development programmes to further their studies.

In addition, Malaysia Airlines will be the official airline partner of UCSI Group allowing its students to gain access to the benefits of MHexplorer, a program specially designed for students, while leveraging on the airline’s Travel and Lifestyle Loyalty Programme, Enrich to allow students of UCSI University to utilise their Enrich Points to pay tuition fees and at the same time earn points when students pay with cash or card.

Competitive conversion rate for redemption of Enrich Points will also be offered for UCSI Hospital medical screening packages.

“I am confident that our academics who are at the forefront of their respected fields will be able to provide impactful insights to drive growth for MAB,” Siti said.

“Likewise, UCSI is also set to grow its students by providing a one-of-kind experiential learning with this world-leading airline.

“I would like to point out that this MoU establishes a working framework between our esteemed organisations, and I hope that it will be a precursor to many joint initiatives that will bring us mutual benefit.”

Lau said that as the national carrier, Malaysia Airlines and its sister companies in the Malaysia Aviation Group, play a role that expands beyond just providing aviation services but also in proactively supporting the nation in human capital development, recognising the need to prepare future-ready talents and build a pipeline of innovators to serve the aviation or travel industry.

“This collaboration marks another milestone in the airline’s commitment towards the nation’s education system, through its various signature enhanced offerings, including the MHexplorer – the world’s first digitalised student travel programme and Enrich, the Travel and Lifestyle Loyalty Programme of Malaysia Airlines and MHbiz Pro, the airline’s corporate travel program benefits to UCSI, as our corporate partner,” she added.

“We look forward to creating collaborative works that will allow students to explore research and development of Malaysia Airlines’ inflight products and services such as meal service and inflight entertainment while promoting a hands-on learning experience and working on exciting projects with Malaysia Airlines.”

UCSI University is a Praxis University that has attained over 4,600 co-operative global companies, which offers internship placements to its students.