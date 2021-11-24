Man acquitted of cannabis tree planting charge

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): A man was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court here on Wednesday from a charge of planting a cannabis tree weighing 30 grams last year.

Judge Azreena Aziz freed Chai Kong Ming, 53, without calling for his defence.

In her reserved ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

Chai was accused of planting the cannabis tree at a house in Kepayan at 5.15pm on August 11, 2020.

The charge was under Section 6B (1) (a), punishable under Section 6B (3), both of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The indictment provides for an imprisonment for life and whipping, upon conviction.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against Chai, who was represented by counsel Lim Chun Yuan.

Meanwhile, an unemployed man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here to committing mischief which could cause disaster by cutting the cable at the Umno building here.

Undocumented Azmin Ruhito aged 34, who appeared before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles, was charged under Section 431A of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Azmin was arrested for allegedly committing the offence at the building at 5.20am on October 8.

The magistrate fixed January 4 next year for case management and the accused was denied bail as he had no valid travel document.