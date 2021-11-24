Man in Mukah found dead in living room

SIBU (Nov 24): A man was found dead in the living room of a house at Kampung Petanak Seri in Mukah around 6am today.

Mukah District police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias said the 34-year-old who had yet to be identified, was a mechanic from Kampung Petanak.

“Initial police inspection of the body found no trace of any injuries or struggle at the scene,” he said in a statement.

DSP Muhammad Rizal said the police earlier received a report from the brother-in-law that the victim was found dead in the living room.

He said the victim, who stayed alone at the house, seldom talked to his family members.

The body was taken to the Mukah Hospital for further action, and the police classified the case as sudden death.