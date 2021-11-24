MPs yet to get Covid-19 booster shots can do so at Parliament clinic Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be given to Members of Parliament who have not received it at the the Parliament clinic tomorrow.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said the jabs will be administered from 9 am to 1 pm.

“The Honorable members can contact Datuk Dr Murugesu Raju at the Parliament clinic to get more information and make an appointment to receive the booster dose,” he announced before the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had earlier made available booster dose jabs for MPs on Nov 2 and 11.

Booster dosing began nationwide on Oct 13 for fully vaccinated individuals to ensure that immunity against Covid-19 can be maintained for an optimal period, especially against Delta variant infections. – Bernama