Nine restaurants, eateries in KK fined

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 24): Nine restaurants and eateries have been fined by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for failure to comply with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2020.

Sabah KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said since the Ops Menu operation was launched on Nov 5, nine business premises have violated the act and were fined.

“The purpose of Ops Menu was to ensure restaurants and eateries comply with the legislation related to price tags as well as the use of scales and thus prevent price fraud and manipulation of scales.

“The focus of the operation was to inspect premises that provide ready-to-eat food such as Malay, Chinese, Indian restaurants and eateries, food courts and seafood restaurants.

“About 874 premises were inspected during the operations while nine premises were fined for their respective offenses,” said Georgie in a statement on Wednesday.

Georgie said four of the premises had failed to place proper price tags, an offense under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act.

The four premises were each fined RM1,200 for their offenses, he said.

“Four other premises were also fined RM1,000 each under the Weights and Measures Act 1972 for failure to verify weighing instruments used for commercial purposes while a premises is currently under investigation for its offense,” said Georgie.

He therefore advised consumers to be careful and choose restaurants and eateries wisely by ensuring that price tags are clearly displayed by the owners, while scales used in restaurants and eateries are still valid during the verification period to avoid being victims of irresponsible traders.