PSB man predicts low voter turnout, calls on Sarawakians to make their votes count

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 24): Holding the Sarawak election next month would likely lead to a low voter turnout, opined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Stakan pro tem chairman George Young Si-Ricord Jr.

According to him, Sarawakians still feared Covid-19 infection and the year-end weather may also prove to be unfavorable.

“Undi18 is definitely out of the picture and there are indications that the Election Commission (EC) and Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) are going to be very strict,” he said in a statement today.

“Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has already indicated that campaigning in longhouses is likely to be banned, thus all in all, the likelihood of a very low voter turnout in the next state election is quite high.”

He cited the recently-concluded Melaka state election as an example of what is to be expected in Sarawak.

The voter turnout in Melaka was below 66 per cent, with 169,127 eligible voters failing to cast their ballots.

“BN (Barisan Nasional) led by Umno garnered a total of 122,741 votes or 38.3 per cent of the total votes cast in the elections and Pakatan Harapan (PH) garnered 117,163 votes or 36.6 per cent. The difference between BN’s performance and PH’s performance in absolute terms is only 5,578 votes and in relative terms, BN led PH by a mere 1.7 per cent,” he said.

However, the figure translated into a landslide victory for BN in terms of the 21 seats won, securing a 75 per cent majority in the Melaka legislative assembly, while PH won just five seats, he said.

“Voters in Melaka who were and still are inclined towards PH’s struggles and ideologies despite their misgivings but failed to turn out to vote may live to regret it for the next five years,” George said.

As such, he urged eligible Sarawakian voters to come out in full force and vote during the 12th state election.

He stressed Sarawakians should not gamble on their future and the future of their children by being absentee voters.