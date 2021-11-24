PSB well prepared to face the 12th Sarawak election – President

SIBU (Nov 24): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the party is very well prepared for the upcoming Sarawak election.

Speaking to the reporters after distributing food aid to the people of Bawang Assan at PSB Bawang Assan office here today, he said the party has held a meeting with all the candidates in preparation for the state election.

“I started in Kuching, meeting with all our candidates for the southern region, I held a meeting here with all the candidates for the central region, and yesterday I went to Miri to meet all the candidates in the northern region.

“We are well prepared for the coming state election. In fact, (the state) election should have been held six months ago or even a year ago, so that is why we are quite well-prepared,” he pointed out.

He however said that the names of the candidates would not be revealed anytime soon, adding that the candidates have also been informed of where they will be contesting.

Wong said that PSB has been eyeing to contest in about 70 seats in the coming state election. As for the Bawang Assan state seat, he said at least a four or five-cornered fight is expected.

“What to do? This is a democratic country. In a way, it is not a threat (to PSB), but we do not know, it is a question mark. Votes will be split to whose advantage, we do not know, maybe it is to our advantage, we do not know,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to give PSB a chance to lead the state as PSB is a local independent party with no affiliation to any other parties.

He believes that PSB is the only choice to change the destiny of Sarawak.

He said PSB has a series of policies formulated, programmes and projects that would bring about equality, justice, fair play and progress to Sarawak and all communities irrespective of race, religion and culture.

“On the other hand, we can look at the component groups in GPS, they do not have the freedom of determining policy and programmes for the people.

“We (PSB) would like to bring about changes for a better Sarawak. Bring about changes to bring better lives to the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Even if Democratic Action Party (DAP) wins all their seats, Wong said DAP would not be able to do anything because of its small numbers.

He said the Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have ruled over Sarawak for more than 58 years, yet Sarawak remained one of the poorest states despite being rich in resources.

“It cannot be accepted. After 58 years of independence, we still see people living without electricity or water supply, without roads, let alone no internet connection and so on.

“Even in Sibu or Kuching, certain areas you cannot use the telephone, this cannot be accepted, because after 58 years of independence, we are so wealthy and yet we are so poor,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the food aid, he said he had been distributing food aids to the people of Bawang Assan a number of times.

He said the food aid would normally consists of 10kg of rice and one carton of instant noodles each.

“The Covid-19 pandemic affected the people as a whole, so I try to help as much as possible.

“For Iban areas, I give them four times, even five times. I sacrificed my whole year’s salary for the people in my constituency,” he said.