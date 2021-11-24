Repair works on access road underway, Kampung Tukau Jaya folk assured

MIRI (Nov 24): The implementation of improvement works on the access road to Kampung Tukau Jaya near Jalan Bakam here is now in progress.

According to Lambir incumbent Ripin Lamat, the works are supervised under Miri City Council (MCC)’s Road Maintenance Section.

“The works involve gravel-laying and resurfacing of the access road to Kampung Tukau Jaya,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday, acknowledging that heavy vehicles had been passing the road frequently.

He said following complaints from the villagers about potholes dotting the stretch, he together with Sarawak United People Party (SUPP) Lambir branch chairman Lee Thin Hin, local community leader Kapitan Chong Voon Seng and several MCC officers conducted inspection on the area to gain a clearer picture on the situation.

“I would like to thank the council for being able to commence the repair works on Nov 18.

“In this regard, we seek understanding from the road users and the villagers about certain procedures that need to be complied with when it comes to repair and maintenance works on roads under the jurisdiction of the MCC.

“At the same time, I want to remind all motorists to take extra precaution while using this stretch as the repair works are still in progress,” said Ripin.