RON97 petrol drops three sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop three sen from RM3.08 to RM3.05 per litre for the period of November 25 to December 1.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail prices of RON95 and diesel would remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively during the same period.

“To protect consumers from the impact of actual oil price increases in the global market, the government is maintaining the retail prices of RON95 and diesel although the actual market prices for both products have increased beyond the ceiling prices,” it said.

It said the government would continue to monitor the impact of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people. – Bernama