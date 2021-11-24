Rural Development Ministry launches 2021-2025 Digitalisation Strategic Plan

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 24): The Rural Development Ministry’s (KPLB) 2021-2025 Digitalisation Strategic Plan (PSP) was launched today for the implementation of information and communication technology initiatives for the rural community, involving an allocation of RM28 million.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said, PSP, which encompassed four five-year strategic thrusts and supported by 14 strategies and 78 digitalisation programmes, would be monitored by the ministry to ensure its implementation would be on track.

“The plan is a dynamic and living document that must be improved and evaluated periodically by KPLB through scheduled reviews,” he told a media conference after launching the PSP and attending the KPLB monthly gathering here today.

The four cores of PSP are the consolidation of integrated and inclusive digital service; strengthening digital infrastructure based on the latest and safe technology; empowering the culturalisation and professionalism of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and having a comprehensive and sustainable ICT governance.

“PSP is the translation of KPLB’s commitment to effort to outline the strategy of implementing digital transformation to make the Prosperous Rural agenda a success,” he said.

Through PSP, he said, the ministry supported the 2021-2025 Public Sector Digitalisation Strategic Plan as a catalyst for a sustainable government agenda towards shaping a digital society and ensuring that the rural communities were not left behind in the digitalisation era.

Mahdzir said through the plan, KPLB would focus on improving the 191 rural community centres nationwide, which involved an allocation of RM8.5 million, to get every centre equipped with a fast internet service.

He said the ministry had held meetings with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) to discuss proposals to boost Internet access at 10,845 kindergartens and nurseries under the Community Development Department (Kemas).

“If the process goes smoothly, it will be implemented in the middle of next year,” he added. – Bernama