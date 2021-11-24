S4S: Better for candidates to go for debates instead of typical election campaigning

MIRI (Nov 24): Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) is looking forward to the 12th state election, with ‘Sarawak independence’ and ‘Sarawak rights’ to become some of the most mentioned words among candidates as they strive to win over the voters.

In stating this, S4S co-founder Erick Chin has suggested that instead of the typical campaigning, a debate session should be held involving the candidates, so as to allow the voters to hear their views and thoughts.

“It is not enough for the candidates to be singing their own tunes during campaigning, whether physically or online, because this would only reflect what they plan to do in winning votes.

“A debate session, however, would display their sincerity and genuine intention for Sarawak,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Adding on, Chin said the debates could be aired live on social media, enabling them to reach everyone regardless racial, religious and other social backgrounds.

“I truly believe that it is through such debate that we can know the level of the candidates’ understanding of what Sarawakians need, and it will be up to the voters to determine which candidates they deem suitable to lead Sarawak,” he said.

He also described such debate as ‘a good opportunity to test which party really understands Sarawak’.

“We have Sarawak-based political parties and those from Peninsular Malaysia.

“It is their (voters’) rights to vote for their choice. However, the proposed debate would definitely light up the situation, amidst the gloom of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Chin would be fielded by Sarawak People’s Inspiration Party (Aspirasi) in one of the urban state seats in Miri in the next state election.

In view of the S4S having yet to be approved as a political entity by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), Chin would contest under Aspirasi ticket.

According to him, the Aspirasi leadership would announce its seats allocation for the polls soon.