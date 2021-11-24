Sarawak to head to the polls on Dec 18 (Video)

KUCHING (Nov 24): Sarawakians will go to the polls on Dec 18 after a long overdue 12th State Election which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh made the highly anticipated announcement at a packed press conference where he also announced that nomination would be held on Dec 6.

“As for early voting, this will be held on Dec 14,” he said after chairing a special meeting to discuss the Sarawak election here today.

The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was automatically dissolved with the lifting of the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Nov 3.

This indirectly paved the way for the 12th State Election which must be held within 60 days from the date the Emergency Proclamation was lifted.

MORE TO COME