Time for Sarawakians to assess GPS govt, says Aspirasi’s Repok candidate

SIBU (Nov 24): The time has come for Sarawakians to assess the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government, said Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) Repok candidate Wong Chin King.

According to him, the power is now in the hands of Sarawakians to make a change by supporting Aspirasi in the 12th state polls.

“The people of Sarawak must dare to look for ways and direction for the betterment of the future of Sarawak,” he said after getting his nomination forms from the Sarikei District Office.

According to him, the Sarawak Independence Referendum is of ultimate importance to let the people Sarawak decide on the state’s future.

“Hopefully, I will be given a chance to voice out the demands of Sarawakians for Independence Referendum in DUN and serve the people in the constituency more effectively and efficiently if I am elected,” he added.