TSH Resources sees growing sales in 3Q on higher CPO sales

KUCHING (November 24): TSH Resources Bhd (TSH Resources) saw stronger sales of RM309 million in its third quarter of financial year 2021 (3QFY21), mainly boosted by stronger plantation sales despite weaker contribution from non-core businesses.

Plantation revenue jumped 52.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to RM286.8 million, driven by stronger crude palm oil (CPO) prices as well as higher production.

The team at Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) saw that TSH Resources’ 3QFY21 average CPO prices advanced from RM2,355 per metric tonne (MT) to RM3,586 per MT — a massive growth of 52.3 per cent y-o-y.

“Fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production rose 6.6 per cent y-o-y to 239,223MT, led by stronger production in Indonesia by 9.4 per cent despite weaker production in Sabah, which dropped by 14.6 per cent,” it said in its report yesterday.

Meanwhile, TSH’s non-core sales fell 22 per cent y-o-y to RM22.3 million, mainly dragged by weaker cocoa sales as global consumption drops.

“The 3QFY21 earnings would have been even better if not because of the additional hefty Indonesian export levy and duty on CPO amounting to RM59.7 million,” PublicInvest Research remarked.

The group recorded core earnings of RM61 million, bolstered by stronger plantation earnings as CPO and palm kernel prices rallied.

Plantation earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin jumped from 16.7 per cent to 25. On the other hand, other businesses saw a second consecutive quarterly loss of RM0.5 million, as cocoa business was negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic due to lower consumption of cocoa butter globally.

Meanwhile, earnings contribution from its 21.9 per cent-owned Innoprise Plantations doubled to RM5.3 million.

“FFB production for 2022 is expected to grow by seven to 11 per cent and we expect FY21 production to be slightly below one million MT,” PublicInvest Research added. “On the worker shortage issue, in our view, TSH is least affected amongst the plantation companies under our coverage as 85 per cent of its planted area is located in Indonesia.

“TSH is slightly affected by the worker shortage issue in Sabah but the situation is manageable.

“Meanwhile, we understand that the group has a two-month forward selling practice for its CPO production. On the impact of foreign sourced income, it is still premature to assess due to lack of clarity as both Malaysia and Indonesia have adopted Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement since 1991.

“Based on our sensitivity analysis, every RM100 per MT change in CPO price would translate to seven to 10 per cent increase in the Group’s bottomline.”