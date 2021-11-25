513 Covid-19 cases, new cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Sabah recorded 513 new Covid-19 cases on Nov 25 with one new cluster in Kinabatangan — Kluster Sawit Biru.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the workplace related cluster involved a cleaning worker.

“So far 14 individuals have been tested positive in the cluster,” he said.

Overall, the percentage of sporadic cases in the state on Thursday is still high, 191 people or 37.2 per cent of the total 513 patients.

“A total of 500 out of 513 patients were in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3, two in Category 4 and also two in Category 5.

“Seven patients are still under Health Department assessment,” Masidi added.