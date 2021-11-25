Abg Jo: Gerawat to defend Mulu seat for GPS in coming Sarawak polls

MIRI (Nov 24): Mulu incumbent Dato Gerawat Gala will be defending the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming 12th State Election, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced today.

“I will put Gerawat Gala as candidate for Mulu. With collaboration between Gerawat and (Baram MP) Anyi Ngau, I am confident we can develop Baram further in a more organised manner,” he said in his speech when launching of Mulu Service Centre in Mulu today.

Also present were Gerawat, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Anyi, and Deputy Sarawak State Secretary Dato Sri Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki.

MORE TO COME