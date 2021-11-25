Attempt to smuggle over 9,000 Erimin 5 pills via courier in Kuching foiled

KUCHING (Nov 25): Police here foiled an attempted drug-smuggling attempt with the seizure of 9,060 Erimin 5 pills at a courier company here on Tuesday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the seizure came about after police were tipped off by the company about a suspicious parcel at its office.

“An inspection of the parcel found the drugs had been packed in red- and blue-coloured tin foil in an attempt to evade detection.

“In total, we seized 9,060 pills of Erimin 5 worth an estimated RM135,960,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahsmon said police are still investigating the case, which has been classified under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

On a related matter, he said police here arrested a total of 21 individuals between Nov 15 and Nov 23 for involvement in drug-related activities.

The suspects, including one woman, were picked up during raids carried out at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Jalan Tunku, Jalan Astana, Kampung tabuan Hilir and Jalan Ban Hock.

“Those arrested are aged between 20 and 44 years. Nine of them have past records for drug offences,” he said, adding the drugs seized from the suspects included 9.5g of methamphetamine and one Erimin 5 pill.

The suspects are being investigated under various sections of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.