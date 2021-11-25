CM encourages more S’wakians to enhance creativity through talent development

MIRI (Nov 25): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg encourages more Sarawakians to explore and further enhance their creativity through talent development.

Speaking at the launching of Batik Linut Textiles at Miri Marriot Resort and Spa yesterday, the Chief Minister said Sarawak is giving strong emphasis on talent development.

“With our own culture museum, surely we want to promote our own products and it needs creativity.

“Our post Covid-19 economic recovery strategy up to 2030 emphasises on talent development.”

He cited the batik linut textiles produced by Lamin Dana Sdn Bhd as one of the initiatives in developing talent development for the state.

Thus, he urged Lamin Dana to train its team to keep on being innovative in their design for sustainability in order to position their products firmly in the textile market.

As the tourism industry very much depends on our culture and our indigenous background, he said this uniqueness has become one of the attractions in Sarawak.

“I will propose along the process (producing batik linut textiles) to make use of technology to create new designs as there is software that can really help us to design and colour.

“I’m not a fashion designer but sometimes we want to be different from the rest.”

He also encouraged the Lamin Dana team to produce batik linut textiles in bulk for downstream products.

“We can promote through various offices and working together with Malaysia textiles industries.”

The state government, he said, will help to patent any Sarawak product which is unique and different from others as intellectual property (IP).

He praised the Lamin Dana team led by its managing director Diana Rose, and hoped more people would join the industry for the bright future of Sarawak’s products.

Also present were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting who is the patron for the event organising team, Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation Sarawak director Azran Arip and Sarawak Craft Council manager Diweng Bakir.